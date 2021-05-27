Cancel
Dragon’s Dogma 2 in Development – Rumor

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year around the same time the rumor mill starts rumbling with all sorts of possibilities. E3 being a source of anticipation for gamers the world over it is hard not to wonder what’s in store. One such rumor has suggested that a Dragon’s Dogma 2 reveal might be around the corner.

www.gaminginstincts.com
Books & LiteratureComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight's Synopsis Revealed

The back cover treatment for Dungeons & Dragons' next adventure book provides fans with some additional details about the product. Amazon and other online retailers have posted the back cover treatment of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, the just-announced adventure book coming this fall. The synopsis reveals that the upcoming adventure is made for Level 1 to Level 8 players and is set in the "Feywild domain of delight" Prismeer and will feature the new Hourglass Coven as enemies.
Video Gamessideshow.com

The Dragons of Dungeons & Dragons

As you might imagine, dragons figure prominently into the lore of Dungeons & Dragons. Dragons are intelligent, magical creatures who can live well over a thousand years. Many can cast spells, and some even can shapeshift into the form of another creature. A dragon’s personality and physical attributes — including...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

There's a Halo x Destiny crossover rumor going around, but is it possible?

According to the leak, the crossover will be part of the celebration of Bungie's 30th anniversary. The crossover will supposedly happen in Season 15 of Destiny 2 (begins in late August) and will feature several Halo-themed items, including the Halo: Combat Evolved Magnum as a usable weapon and a collection of cosmetics. This all sounds awesome, but it begs the question: Is this crossover even possible?
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Is Developing Two New Settings, Targeting More Classic Settings for 2022 Release

The head of the Dungeons & Dragons studio has confirmed that two new campaign settings are in early development, while two other "classic" settings are in the pipeline for 2022. Earlier today, Ray Winninger, the head of Wizards of the Coast's Dungeons & Dragons studio provided a brief update on Twitter about the status of various D&D settings. Winninger noted that there are two products in production that will "revive" classic campaign settings. One of those is being overseen by Chris Perkins, the Lead Story Designer for Dungeons & Dragons, while the other product is being worked upon by Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft lead designer Wes Schneider and narrative designer Ari Levitch. Both of those products are "targeted" for a 2022 release and are in formats fans have "never seen before."
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Metin2's Legend of the White Dragon Update Out Now

We’ve got an exclusive new trailer for Metin 2’s latest update, Legend of the White Dragon. It’s available next now. Here are the details. The new update is set to bring about some new additions to Metin 2. First up, there’s a new map called Northwind Canyon which is a mountain pass with monsters and treacherous geography. There’s also plenty of new crafting mats available there.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Borderlands meets Dungeons & Dragons

Gearbox has announced Borderlands fantasy spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It's due out early 2022 on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. 2K is publishing. The trailer is below:. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands revolves around Tiny Tina, the...
Video Gamesnerdist.com

Get Ready to Shoot Some Dragons in TINY TINA’S WONDERLANDS

If you’ve ever wanted to rain a hail of bullets on a dragon–and who hasn’t–there’s about to be a video game just for you. The high-octane Borderlands franchise meets high fantasy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, announced today at the Summer Game Fest! The unpredictable and bombastic Tiny Tina stars in her own genre-bending adventure coming from 2K and Gearbox Entertainment in 2022.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals Goku Black's "Goku Elimination Plan"

Dragon Ball Heroes is telling the story of the Space-Time War Arc, wherein the mad scientist Fuu has created a brand new universe that has brought back some major characters from the series' past, one of which happens to be the twisted form of the rogue Kaioshin, Goku Black. Appearing as the Masked Saiyan, the latest manga chapter of the spin-off sees Goku and his double facing off against one another, with Zamasu revealing that he has killed a number of Gokus in a horrific new plan that will net him power beyond that of Ultra Instinct.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix’s Wish Dragon looks like an Aladdin knockoff, but there’s more to it

Stop if you’ve heard this one before: a down-on-his-luck young man who wants to connect with a beautiful rich girl finds a magic item that unleashes a powerful wish-granting being. He decides to use a wish to make himself appear wealthy to impress her. Meanwhile, a mysterious villain wishes to control the wish-granter for their own evil purposes.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Darth Maul Disney Plus Series is Rumored To Be In Development

Taking a look at the villains of any given franchise appears to be something that is appealing these days since Loki just dropped on Disney+ and was actually rather enticing in the first episode. But now it would appear that Disney has another villain project that they’re bringing up in the form of Darth Maul, a character that some feel has outlived his usefulness, while others believe still has plenty of backstory to explore. He’s been featured in the comics, books, animated series, and live-action movies, and somehow the Dathomir native still hasn’t left the public eye yet since let’s be honest, he was one of the best reveals in The Phantom Menace. Despite being cut in half by the end of the movie his legend lived on, and he did as well since with his upper half still intact, somehow, he was able to procure a mode of transportation using metal legs that were at first fashioned much like a spider’s legs, which was creepy and altogether disturbing when he was seen in The Clone Wars animated series.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Shanghai Dragons sign Develop as new Overwatch League DPS player

The 2021 preseason and regular season of the Overwatch League have been home to some of the most drastic roster shifts that have completely shaken up the standings in the May Melee and now the June Joust. And heading into the June Joust tournament, one of the best teams in the Eastern Division is welcoming a new face to their squad.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct that its action RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be coming to Nintendo Switch on September 24th, 2021. In addition to the base game, Nintendo Switch owners will also receive the A New Power Awakens Set, which contains the DLC episodes A New Power Awakens Part 1 and Part 2. These episodes include player-adjustable difficulty settings, sub-quests that let players play as Vegito and Gotenks, and numerous other quests to complete.
Video Gamescomicon.com

Nintendo Premieres ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Sequel Gameplay, Along With Trailers For Other Zelda Titles

Nintendo finished their E3 Nintendo Direct with a look at gameplay for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which still has no official name, but now has a confirmed 2022 release date. The game play featured hints at new gameplay, while also introducing a new kingdom in the sky players will be capable of traveling to. The company also gave fans another look at the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remaster, launching July 16th.
Video Gamescoolthings.com

Nintendo Game & Watch Legend of Zelda Brings Three Classic Zelda Games To Your On-The-Go Gaming Stash

Last year, Nintendo revived the Game & Watch brand, turning out a handheld that played a small collection of Super Mario games. Yes, the darn thing was as irresistible to Nintendo fanboys as the rest of the mini-consoles they released before it. This year, they’re continuing the tradition of draining our collective wallets dry with the Nintendo Game & Watch Legend of Zelda, which lets you re-experience the adventures of Link and the magical princess in an 80s handheld form factor.
RetailNintendo Insider

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch

NIS America and Nihon Falcom have announced that the Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. In this upcoming action role-playing game, renowned adventurer Adol Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at the Prison City of Balduq. The city has been annexed by the Romun Empire, and Adol is soon detained once he steps inside its walls.