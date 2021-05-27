Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sugar’s Gift Gives the Ultimate Present for You and Your Pet

By Vicky Sullivan
Posted by 
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost two years ago, my Yorkie Cookie, started to gain some weight in her belly. She started panting even when just lying down and her fur started turning gray. I just assumed it was old age kicking in since she was around 11 years old. Let me tell you a little bit about her. Cookie came to me through a friend, Christine, who had rescued her from going to the shelter. I had lost a dog a year prior and wasn’t sure I wanted another pet, as losing a pet is the hardest thing to go through as a pet owner. But I took Cookie home after she almost fought my friend’s dog for my attention! I guess she ultimately picked me! Ha.

www.suncoastpost.com
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
744
Followers
553
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Animals#Horses#Old Age#Pet#Ultimate#Wonderful People#Fur#Cool People#German#Sugar S Gift#Cookie Home#Mobile Vet#Weight#Boston Terrier#Goodbye#Rainbow Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
SuncoastPost

Ten Suncoast Favorite Summer Cocktails

Summertime here on the Suncoast means hot days, great beaches, and wonderful arts and entertainment options. Unfortunately, last year might have been the most depressing summer many of us had experienced in our lifetimes, souring us a bit on this season. Summer 2021, though, has the potential to be the best comeback story ever. To help kick this summer off in amazing fashion, we have compiled a list of the ten best summer cocktails you should mix up this summer here on the Suncoast to kick this amazing season into high gear.
TravelPosted by
SuncoastPost

Five Days Trips to Get Summer Started With a Flourish Here on the Suncoast

We have crossed into June, and the official start of Summer is ahead of us. School is wrapping up for the year, things are opening up from the pandemic, and you are sitting looking at the summer months ahead with a furrowed brow. You might not want to take those long trips quite yet with the uncertainties still in some locations, and cruises aren’t an option, the crowded amusement park still just a bit offputting after quarantine – what are you to do? We have a few ideas for day trips here on the Suncoast to help break up the monotony and get you out and enjoying some of the most amazing spots within a short drive of our Suncoast communities.
PetsPosted by
SuncoastPost

Separation Anxiety from Fur Babies As Life Returns to a “New Normal”

For many of us, we owe a debt of gratitude for the fur babies in our life that helped make this last year enjoyable in some regard. I know that for many stuck inside during quarantine, not having human interactions was tough. For quite a number of Suncoast residents that lead to adopting during this difficult time a furry companion to help provide some companionship. Or for some of us that already had pets, new, stronger bonds were forged as we spent a huge amount of time with our furry companions. Now, as we all start navigating back to a new normal, we look at what separation anxiety means for our cats, dogs and like that might be left behind.
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Bradenton, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

The Recent Evolution of the Suncoast’s Darwin Brewing Company, Part 3

Welcome to part 3 of our series about the recent evolution of Darwin Brewing in Bradenton, Florida. Opened in 2012, Darwin Brewing Company has deep roots in the Bradenton/Sarasota community, as well as the state of Florida. They felt that it was not enough to just simply exist within the community but aim to give back and be part of it. Darwin Brewing searched for ways to utilize their products in order to do good for the local area and beyond. This search led them to Mote Marine.
Sarasota, FL941area.com

Siesta Key Rum

When you pull into our wash, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief. We’ve designed everything with your comfort in mind. From our clean and spacious site... Located just south of Downtown Sarasota along the Tamiami Trail, The Westfield Southgate Mall boasts a variety of shopping and dining with Macy's, Dillard's...
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Anti-bullying book reading teaches kids about self-love

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Saturday morning, a former Sarasota resident read her anti-bullying children’s book to kids. It took place at Children's World in Sarasota. Noelia Voigt, Miss Connecticut collegiate America 2021, wrote a book called "Maddie the BRAVE," based on a true story. Maddie, the main character in the book,...
CancerPosted by
SuncoastPost

Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Launches

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation launched a special butterfly tribute campaign for the month of May. Donations of $25 or more to Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation made in honor and/or remembrance of someone special – a loved one, caregiver, physician or nurse, or another person who has touched your life – will be commemorated with a butterfly release on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. via Facebook.