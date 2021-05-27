Sugar’s Gift Gives the Ultimate Present for You and Your Pet
Almost two years ago, my Yorkie Cookie, started to gain some weight in her belly. She started panting even when just lying down and her fur started turning gray. I just assumed it was old age kicking in since she was around 11 years old. Let me tell you a little bit about her. Cookie came to me through a friend, Christine, who had rescued her from going to the shelter. I had lost a dog a year prior and wasn’t sure I wanted another pet, as losing a pet is the hardest thing to go through as a pet owner. But I took Cookie home after she almost fought my friend’s dog for my attention! I guess she ultimately picked me! Ha.www.suncoastpost.com