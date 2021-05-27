Cancel
Scientists develop new resources to combat cancer, advance cutting-edge genomics research

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Virginia School of Medicine scientists have developed important new resources that will aid the battle against cancer and advance cutting-edge genomics research. UVA's Chongzhi Zang, PhD, and his colleagues and students have developed a new computational method to map the folding patterns of our chromosomes in three dimensions from experimental data. This is important because the configuration of genetic material inside our chromosomes actually affects how our genes work.

www.news-medical.net
