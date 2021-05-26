Cancel
Legend of Mana Remaster Gets New Screenshots

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix decided to showcase more screenshots for their upcoming Legend of Mana Remaster. Within them we get a good look at Characters, Weapons, musical instruments, as well as pets that the player can raise and take along on their journey. Along with the ability to take pets, the player...

www.gaminginstincts.com
