Legend of Mana Remaster Gets New Screenshots

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster delivers exactly what its mouthful of a name implies, a prettied-up high-definition version of ATLUS' classic and best-selling 2003 RPG. No less, and a little more. For fans of the franchise title who want to experience the hours (and hours and hours) of post-apocalyptic demon-fusing drama all over again, just on modern consoles and PCs, SMT3NHDR is an easy recommendation. And for those of you who have only heard about the fan-favorite Megami Tensei franchise but have yet to play any titles in it (or have only played through the Persona spinoffs), the new remaster makes for a fantastic introduction, thanks in part to its newly added Merciful difficulty mode. But if you prefer your RPGs on the faster-paced side of things with a focus on action over tactics and planning, SMT3NHDR might not be the best fit for you. Spoilers ahead.