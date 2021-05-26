newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Xbox Game with Gold Announced For June

By Zach Barbieri
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft revealed the latest offering of Games with Gold from June. These games will be available on both the Xbox one and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The highlights this month include the award winning platformer The King’s Bird, and the popular fighting game Injustice: God’s Among Us. These games will...

