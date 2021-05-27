Cancel
EU project to investigate impact and consequences of micro and nanoplastics on human health

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLASTICHEAL project will develop new methodologies and will provide reliable scientific evidence for regulators to set the knowledge basis for adequate risk assessment. The results will draw a variety of experimental human models and measuring potential health effects under short and long-term conditions. Humans are exposed to incidental micro and...

www.news-medical.net
IndustryLiterary Hub

On the Public Health Consequences of the Palm Oil Revolution

People are fed by the food industry, which pays no attention to health, and are healed by the health industry, which pays no attention to food. Dr. Anoop Misra drew back the flimsy curtain in his office, and the patient stepped down from the exam table, gently tugging the bottom of his shirt so as to obscure a considerable midsection. “I’m not here to give you sweet words,” said the soft-spoken endocrinologist, who, in addition to seeing patients six days a week at this upscale health center in New Delhi, chairs India’s National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation. Dressed in a white lab coat and with neatly parted thick gray hair, Misra reclaimed his position behind the desk and turned his attention to the patient’s wife. What did she cook at home, he wanted to know, and using which kinds of oils? “The diet is all fried,” the doctor told me after the couple had gone. “This man is sixty-two and has already suffered a heart attack seven years ago.”
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

$1M NSERC Grant To Study The Health Risks Of Nanoplastics

MONTRÉAL AND LAVAL, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nanoplastics—tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye—may exert an effect on nervous, immune, and reproductive systems of humans. To further explore this issue, Professor Daniel G. Cyr of Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has received funding through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) and Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) Plastics science for a cleaner future funding opportunity. The study will be among the first to address this issue.
WildlifeWINKNEWS.com

CDC releases data on blue-green algae impacts to humans and animals

Blue-green algae are toxic to humans and animals. The CDC has released the first round of nationally sourced data collected through its national reporting system One Health Harmful Algal Bloom System. The system provides an eletronic platform for state officials to submit information on illnesses to humans and animals due to exposure to blue-green algae. The system collected data from 18 states, including Florida. The data is from 2016 through 2018.
HealthEos

Calculating Human Health Risks with General Weather Data

Weather stations provide detailed records of temperature, precipitation, and storm events. These stations, however, are not always well spaced and can be scattered throughout cities or can even be absent in remote regions. When direct measurements of weather are not available, researchers have a work-around. They use existing gridded climate...
Healthmelodyinter.com

Human health and environment: How well to handle both

The truly healthy environment is not merely safe but stimulating – William H. Stewart (1921- 2008), American pediatrician and epidemiologist. MAN and his environment can hardly be separated when human health is being discussed. The environment of a man is a true reflection of his health condition and status because it largely tells his hygiene level. Man’s environment is his immediate surroundings and this includes the living and non-living things around him. Man cannot live in isolation and as such he is bound to constantly interact with his environment. This interaction with the environment tells a lot about the wellbeing of man.
ScienceEurekAlert

Pseudomonas aeruginosa: A serious threat to human health

No one knows exactly when humans and pathogenic bacteria were encountered with each other. But since then, the war began over life and survival between them. During this time, both sides of the war tried to equip themselves with all their might. Throughout time, sometimes humans and sometimes pathogenic bacteria have been victorious, but the contention has not ended yet. However, some of these pathogenic bacteria are stubborn fighters and require much more attention and unfortunately, humans have been disarmed against some of them. Among them, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the pathogen that poses a serious threat to human health. The spectrum of its pathogenesis is very wide. So, the infection can range from a simple superficial infection to a deadly infection. Regrettably, it is one of the most resistant bacteria on the planet, which makes it one of the most prominent and ruthless bacterial fighters.
Public HealthEurekAlert

How is the coronavirus pandemic changing human health behavior?

4:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Berlin. 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Washington D. C. The panel discussion is jointly organized by the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC). The experts will talk, among other things, about ways to influence human behavior considering the latest findings in cognitive, health, social and economic sciences. Debating at the podium:
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Human resources offices brace for impact return to in-person work will have on mental health

Human resources offices are preparing for the potential impact the return to in-person work could have on the mental health of employees. Many people experienced trauma throughout and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means mental health and what’s considered mental health issues are changing as employers deal with the anxiety of operating in a post-COVID workplace.
FitnessNature.com

Correction to: A brief intervention for weight control based on habit-formation theory delivered through primary care: results from a randomised controlled trial

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in Table 1. In the paper the authors report cholesterol as mg dl-1 (Table 1) however, the correct unit should be mmol/l. Glucose should be the same. The authors apologize for the error. The correct Table 1 can be found below.
ScienceScience Daily

A call for global oversight of unproven stem cell therapies

The promotion and marketing of unproven stem cell therapies is a global problem that needs a global solution, say experts in a perspective published June 8 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. The authors of the paper call for the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish an advisory committee on regenerative medicine to tackle this issue and provide guidance for countries around the world.
FitnessDiet Doctor

Dr. Hampton: Trauma impacts health, wellness – and obesity

Dr. Tony Hampton is a family physician on the South Side of Chicago. He is writing a monthly column for Diet Doctor. This is his seventh column. For those who have been reading my Diet Doctor column each month, you’ll know that I’m all about focusing on the root causes of disease and poor health.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Effect of disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs on major cardiovascular events: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86128-y, published online 23 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the author name Smriti Murali Krishna was incorrectly given as Smriti Krishna. Additionally, the Supplementary Information file previously published contained track changes. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The therapeutic effects of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on obesity and its associated diseases in diet-induced obese mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85917-9, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements and Funding section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “The authors thank Dr. Samer Kharroubi from American University of Beirut for statistical guidance and Dr. Charbel Khalil from Reviva Regenerative Medicine Center,...
Sciencenga.org

Examining the Science and Policies to Protect Human Health and Water Quality from Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

NGA and the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Center for Scientific Evidence in Public Issues (AAAS EPI Center) are hosting two free virtual sessions examining Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). The first meeting was held on Thursday, June 3rd and the second will be held June 10th from 2 – 4 p.m. ET. The two virtual events explore the science and policies to protect human health and water quality from PFAS.
SciencePhys.org

A vital tool to study virus evolution in the test tube

Variants of viruses, such as that causing COVID-19, can now be quickly studied in the laboratory, even before they emerge in nature and become a major public health challenge. The University of Queensland, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Monash University, and Queensland Health have developed a technology to manipulate viruses synthetically allowing rapid analysis and mapping of new potential virus variants.
HealthMedicalXpress

Healthy environment, healthy kidneys

Health has always been affected by climate and weather, but is increasingly clear that the change in climate is a significant threat to human health. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 24% of global deaths are linked to environmental factors. Climate change and pollution can lead to undernutrition, mental disorders, and noncommunicable diseases including chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury.
HealthLaw.com

The CAA's Impact on Health and Welfare Plans

This article appeared in Accounting and Financial Planning for Law Firms, an ALM/Law Journal Newsletters publication covering all financial aspects of managing law firms, including: building a law firm budget; rates and rate arrangements with clients; coordinating benefits for law firm partners; and the newest strategies to grow your firm and your career.