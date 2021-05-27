EU project to investigate impact and consequences of micro and nanoplastics on human health

No one knows exactly when humans and pathogenic bacteria were encountered with each other. But since then, the war began over life and survival between them. During this time, both sides of the war tried to equip themselves with all their might. Throughout time, sometimes humans and sometimes pathogenic bacteria have been victorious, but the contention has not ended yet. However, some of these pathogenic bacteria are stubborn fighters and require much more attention and unfortunately, humans have been disarmed against some of them. Among them, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the pathogen that poses a serious threat to human health. The spectrum of its pathogenesis is very wide. So, the infection can range from a simple superficial infection to a deadly infection. Regrettably, it is one of the most resistant bacteria on the planet, which makes it one of the most prominent and ruthless bacterial fighters.