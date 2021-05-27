Protein-RNA interactions in SARS-CoV-2-infected cells reveal key regulators of infection

Assistant Professor in General Pathology, University of Milan. Field Application Specialist - Antibodies and Immunoassays, Thermo Fisher Scientific - Central Europe. Since the current SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, there has been an urgent need to define the immune response and understand the relevant immunological mechanisms underlying the progression of the disease. In this webinar, we will present data from multiple model systems used to analyze the antiviral response against SARS-CoV-2 utilizing a direct-from-sample transcriptional profiling technology. Specifically, we will discuss the use of a multiplexing/multiparametric panel in studying the RNA targets relevant to respiratory virus infection biology including the immune response, viral infection process, cytokine storm. Part 1 of the webinar will focus on the infection biology of various SARS-CoV-2 isolates in comparison to influenza AB infection, using in vitro and mouse infection models. In part 2 of the webinar, we will present findings from clinically relevant models such as human lung biopsies, and an ex-vivo viral exposure human PBMCs in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Finally, we present our observations on the characterization of immune response in a cohort of SARS-CoV-2 infected women postpartum. Taken together these investigations of the immunological profile triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection provides a better understanding of disease progression.