Farmville, NC

Todd Edwards Construction Business of the Month

By Donna Marie Williams Staff Writer
Daily Reflector
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMVILLE — The Farmville Chamber of Commerce has recognized Todd D. Edwards Construction as May’s Business of the Month. “The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to recognize Todd D. Edwards Construction as the Business of the Month for May,” says Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. “The excellent workmanship of Todd and his crew can be seen in many homes and businesses throughout our community.”

www.reflector.com
