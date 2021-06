Betty L. Goza, 94, of Jackson passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Cape Girardeau County to Homer B. and Emily "Lois" Houk Hartle. Betty was a 1944 graduate of Jackson High School. She and Robert "Bob" Goza Jr. were married June 7, 1944, in Corning, Arkansas. Just a few days later, Bob left to serve in the U.S. Army.