Cape Girardeau County, MO

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/27/21 meeting

Southeast Missourian
 13 days ago

Get each day's latest first thing in the morning. Communications/reports — other elected officials. * COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

