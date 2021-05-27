Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Mysterious lights in the sky appear to be SpaceX satellites

By Melanie Porter
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFGU0_0aCpPCGZ00

FOX 13 received dozens of news tips Wednesday night about a mysterious strand of lights floating in the sky.

The lights are not aliens or shooting stars, rather, they appear to be SpaceX satellites.

According to the website findstarlink.com , at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, the satellites were bright and could be easily seen for about four minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed that the mysterious lights were "more than likely" the satellites.

The next time the satellites will be easily visible will be on May 27 at 10:20 p.m.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Satellites#Bright Lights#Aliens#Findstarlink Com#Spacex Satellites#Stars#Shooting#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Titusville, FLspaceupclose.com

Midnight Sunday Streak Hurls SiriusXM SXM-8 Digital Radio Satellite to Orbit on SpaceX Falcon 9: Photos

TITUSVILLE, FL – Just past midnight Sunday, June 6, the SiriusXM SXM-8 digital audio radio satellite was hurled to orbit atop a ‘flight-proven’ SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket but soon disappeared behind low and thick clouds that mostly obscured the view but nonetheless delighted spectators with the cracking engine roar reverberating around the Florida Space Coast and simultaneously generated a rarely seen and rather eerie ‘sun pillar’ like feature high in the nighttime sky.
AstronomyCBS 58

The mysterious origin of the northern lights has been proven

(CNN) -- The aurora borealis, or northern lights, could easily be described as Earth's greatest light show. A phenomenon that's exclusive to the higher latitudes has had scientists in awe and wonder for centuries. The mystery surrounding what causes the northern lights has been speculated but never proven, until now.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Huge dust storm caught on satellite heading for the Americas

A huge Saharan dust storm has been captured on satellite heading for the Americas.Experts at NASA Earth Observatory say that the strong winds blew across Mali and Mauritania earlier this month, sweeping desert dust over Senegal and The Gambia and into the Atlantic.The NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite on 4 June and by 7 June the dust cloud was seen moving through the central Atlantic region.This storm comes one year after NASA satellites captured the largest dust storm for 20 years which covered the Caribbean Sea during June 2020.During that storm, satellite and ground sensors measured the highest concentration of dust...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

SpaceX Launches Spacecraft for SiriusXM Satellite Radio

A Falcon 9 lit up the skies over Florida early Sunday morning as it launched the SXM-8 spacecraft for SiriusXM satellite radio. The booster lifted off at 12:26 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellite, which weighs almost 7,000 kg during launch,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

SpaceX launch on Sunday will put a Sirius-XM satellite into orbit

In the last few years, anyone who purchased a vehicle probably got a free subscription to Sirius-XM satellite radio with it. Satellite radio is very convenient for people who drive all the time or don’t have any radio stations in their area that play the type of music they like. The best thing about satellite radio is that you can drive coast-to-coast listening to the same station.
Aerospace & Defenselatinamericanews.net

SpaceX cargo Dragon were seen in sky.

Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): Recently launched SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft en route to International Space Station was seen flying into orbital in the daytime on Saturday morning. With a video, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Tweeted: "The SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime as it...
Aerospace & Defensewfit.org

SpaceX Satellites Are A Problem For Astronomers

While eating al fresco with friends on a recent evening, Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd saw a string of lights appear low in the night sky — one bright little dot after another zooming by above him. He thought it was some kind of alien spacecraft invasion, but it turned...
Oak Ridge, TNFirst Coast News

SpaceX launches Robertsville Middle School students' satellite to ISS

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — After five years of work, Robertsville Middle School students got to see their satellite blast off into space. RamSat, a nanosatellite designed and built by students, successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday. 50 middle schoolers who worked on RamSat traveled to Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday to watch the launch.
Arizona Statenewschant.com

SpaceX Starlink lights up Arizona’s sky for a new internet service

PHOENIX — Many folks all through the state have seen an array of lights streaking throughout the sky lately. The lights have been interpreted as aliens, UFOs and planes however in actuality, they’re the SpaceX Starlink satellites. Graycee Skousen of Snowflake, Arizona instantly whipped out her mobile phone and recorded...
Aerospace & Defenseabccolumbia.com

SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit Wednesday afternoon

CNN– SpaceX took another step toward boosting its internet capabilities. The company launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets from Cape Canaveral Wednesday afternoon. On board the rocket were 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX now has more than 1,600 satellites in orbit, which are used by thousands of beta testers. The...