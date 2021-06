The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders with a 2-1 overtime win Thursday night in Game 3 at Nassau Coliseum. The B's were the better team for the third consecutive game and held the advantage in shot attempts, shots on net and scoring chances at 5-on-5. The only reason why the score was 1-0 B's for most of regulation was the impressive play of Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, who made a game-high 39 saves.