Merced College breaks ground on new Ag complex

Merced College will hold its first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019 this week, celebrating both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 commencement ceremony was held virtually, with the promise that graduates would be able to participate in the next in-person ceremony. As such, the Class of 2020 will be honored in a single ceremony on Thursday, May 20, after which the Class of 2021 will have three ceremonies spread over two days, Thursday and Friday, May 20-21.