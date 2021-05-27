Cancel
Merced, CA

Merced College breaks ground on new Ag complex

By The Merced County Times
mercedcountytimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Merced College has been educating students in agriculture and related fields for decades in the historically underserved San Joaquin Valley,” said California’s Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who attended the event along with U.S. Rep. Jim Costa and State Assembly member Adam Gray. “Countless students in this region will benefit from this beautiful new space, and in turn they will bring benefits back to the region through their education and service. The future is bright in Merced.”

mercedcountytimes.com
