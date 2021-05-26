Cancel
Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

By Andy Bassett, Email
avforums.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the rumour mill went into overdrive recently, Amazon has now confirmed it has bought famed movie studio MGM in a deal worth a reported $8.45 billion. The deal now means that Amazon is in a position to continue to mount a robust challenge to the likes of Disney+ and Netflix in the escalating streaming wars which is seeing companies with the means to stream directly to consumers’ homes gobbling up content and media owners/producers in ever more expensive pacts.

www.avforums.com
