Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion
After the rumour mill went into overdrive recently, Amazon has now confirmed it has bought famed movie studio MGM in a deal worth a reported $8.45 billion. The deal now means that Amazon is in a position to continue to mount a robust challenge to the likes of Disney+ and Netflix in the escalating streaming wars which is seeing companies with the means to stream directly to consumers' homes gobbling up content and media owners/producers in ever more expensive pacts.