NAVASSA, N.C. (SBG) - As we enter hurricane season, scientists are warning about how the threat of natural disasters may also impact public health. Millions of Americans live near Superfund sites, areas the government says have been contaminated with hazardous waste. Today, sea-level rise is threatening to flood hundreds of those sites, potentially releasing dangerous chemicals into surrounding communities. Since our initial report detailed the rising concern, several towns and cities have taken a closer look at their own Superfund sites, and asked for answers when it comes to protecting their communities.