Merced County Officially In Orange Tier!
Merced County officially moved to Orange Tier on May 25 at noon, according to the Merced County Public Health Department. Dr. Kristynn Sullivan, Merced County's Supervising Epidemiologist, told the Times, "Our metrics have been in Orange for two consecutive weeks. Our daily cases are at 4.1 per 100,000 residents per day, and the requirement was less than 6. "This Tuesday [May 25] was the second week we met the criteria of less than 6 cases per 100,000 residents per day. The other requirement was less than 4% for test positivity, but we had been meeting that for a long time.