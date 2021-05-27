Merced County Officially In Orange Tier!

San Bernardino County has hit its first week of qualifying for the yellow, or minimal-risk, tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening framework — a week too late. San Bernardino County’s case rate dropped to 1.5 per day per 100,000 residents Tuesday, June 8. This meets the state’s qualifications of a 1.9 case rate or lower per day per 100,000 residents in order to move into the yellow, or lowest-risk, tier. But the rate must be maintained for two consecutive weeks and that system goes away next Tuesday, June 15, when the state “reopens.” So the county will remain in the orange, or moderate risk, tier. San Bernardino County has a lower overall vaccination rate compared to surrounding counties such as Los Angeles and Orange. Also Tuesday, the county reported 31 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Forty-nine patients were in hospitals. Over 715,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.