Developer Kongregate just revealed a brand new SpongeBob idle game for iOS and Android in the form of SpongeBob: Idle Adventures. SpongeBob: Idle Adventures will feature new alternate dimensions within the SpongeBob universe and it will include a plethora of characters from the show. SpongeBob: Idle Adventures will be another game based on the brand hitting mobile with the many we already have through free to play, premium releases, and Apple Arcade. Kongregate’s SpongeBob: Idle Adventures will be coming to both iOS and Android this Summer and the first look at gameplay has been revealed in the announcement trailer. Watch the SpongeBob: Idle Adventures announcement trailer below: