Uniswap v3 looks set for layer-two scaling on both Arbitrum and optimism

 2021-05-27

The Uniswap community has voted in favor of launching the leading decentralized exchange’s v3 iteration on layer-two scaling solution, Arbitrum. Uniswap’s creator, Hayden Adams, announced the vote on May 27, revealing the proposal’s governance vote received 41.35 million votes in favor and zero opposing votes from UNI token holders. He...

www.fxstreet.com
