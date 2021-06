As tends to be the case every couple of years, cryptocurrency is in the midst of another boom, which means that people are on the prowl not only for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, but also any currencies that might become the next crypto sensation. But buying cryptocurrency isn’t quite as simple as walking into a bank and asking a teller to turn your U.S. Dollars into Satoshis. For that, you need to log on to one of the best crypto exchanges.