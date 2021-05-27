Cancel
Wichita, KS

Biking trio continues journey

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Lewis Farmer and his crew of Steve Vandigriff and Doyle High, both from Austin, completed the first leg of Lewis´s dream to ride his bicycle across America today. The three left Wichita, KS, on April 21 heading east to Wilmington, NC. After riding 25 days out of 27, the three arrived in Wilmington this afternoon around 3 p.m. and dipped their front wheels in the Atlantic Ocean. The team averaged riding 62 miles per day. Lewis led his team through seven states: Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. The bikers took a rest day in Farmington, MO, due to rain and another in Sparta, NC due to rain and snow. The crew biked across the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois and rode a ferry across the Ohio River between Illinois and Kentucky. They crossed the Appalachian Trail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Eastern Continental Divide.

