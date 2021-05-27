Cancel
GreenSeed Contract Packaging wins Green Ole Award from Batavia Environmental Commission

By Submitted by Chloe Kiser
Cover picture for the articleGreenSeed Contract Packaging in Batavia was named the winner of the 2021 Green Ole Award by the Batavia Environmental Commission. The Green Ole Award, sponsored by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, honors businesses that make the city of Batavia, Illinois, more eco-friendly through initiatives such as improved water quality, increased water conservation, increased energy consciousness, the promotion of healthy ecology, increased sustainability in waste management, improved air quality and/or the education of employees in how to be more eco-friendly.

IN THIS ARTICLE
