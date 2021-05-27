EUR/USD faces strong support around 1.2130 – UOB

NZD/USD is forecast to trade between 0.6960 and 0.7105 in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected NZD to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘the strong resistance at 0.7050 is unlikely to come under threat’. The subsequent NZD strength exceeded our expectation by a fair bit as it rose to 0.7069. The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for the advance in NZD to test 0.7075 first before easing. The next resistance at 0.7105 is not expected to come into the picture. On the downside, a break of 0.7015 (minor support is at 0.7030) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”