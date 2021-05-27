Cancel
EUR/USD faces strong support around 1.2130 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFX Strategists at UOB Group noted that any bearish move in EUR/USD is expected to meet solid support at 1.2130. 24-hour view: “EUR fell sharply to 1.2180 yesterday before closing on a soft note at 1.2190 (-0.49%). The rapid decline appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for the weakness in EUR to test the major support at 1.2160. For today, the prospect for a sustained decline below this level is not high (next support is at 1.2130). Resistance is at 1.2210 followed by 1.2230.”

www.fxstreet.com
