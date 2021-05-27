Cancel
Olney, TX

Obituary: Susanna Escobedo

Cover picture for the articleSusanna Escobedo, age 54, escaped the bonds of earth and entered into her heavenly home on Thursday,. April 15 in Bastrop, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at 116 W. Cherry under the direction of her family with a reception to follow.

