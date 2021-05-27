Obituary: Susanna Escobedo

The winners of March’s Texas Best Warrior competition returned to the waters and trails of Lake Bastrop, along with soldiers from National Guards in six other states, for the regional Best Warrior Competition. March 3 through 7 was the eighth year that Camp Swift, the military base between Elgin and Bastrop, has hosted the state-level Best Warrior competition for the Texas National Guard. However, this year, Texas was selected to host the Region V competition, which brings together the two winners each from the state-level competitions from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. The week-long competition started off with a ...