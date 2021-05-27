Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Exclusive: Hong Kong security chief threatens tycoon Lai's bankers with jail if they deal in his accounts

By Greg Torode
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMjlt_0aCpLnaU00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s security chief sent letters to media tycoon Jimmy Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank this month threatening up to seven years’ jail for any dealings with the billionaire’s accounts in the city, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The letters, signed by Secretary for Security John Lee, were sent to Lai after the Hong Kong authorities announced the freezing of his majority stake in publisher Next Digital and local accounts of three companies owned by him under a sweeping new national security law.

One of Lai’s financial advisers said that while the amount of funds in the accounts was relatively small, they represented the Hong Kong management end of a global network of banking relationships covering his private wealth.

Three senior private bankers and three corporate lawyers - independent from Lai’s accounts - said the action extended the tightening national security apparatus into elite tiers of the banking system for the first time, exposing risks for clients and top financial managers in Hong Kong.

The advisers are seeking guidance from bankers and lawyers on how to challenge the freeze, and its impact on offshore holdings and banking relationships managed through Hong Kong until now.

The action by the security secretary is also fuelling concern about the broader investment climate in the city given the potential reach of the security law, imposed on the former British colony last June by China’s parliament, lawyers, bankers and diplomats say.

The moves could imperil any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home to prop up Next’s troubled Apple Daily tabloid, a staunch government critic, the financial adviser said.

Shares in Next Digital rose as much as 330% as they resumed trading on Thursday after authorities last week froze Lai’s 71.26% stake, then worth $45 million.

Lai has emerged as one of the highest profile targets of the new law and is facing three national security charges including allegedly colluding with a foreign country.

The letter to Lai, sent to him at the city’s high-security Stanley Prison, threatens up to seven years’ jail and an unspecified fine for any dealing in the named assets, including disposal or conversion, using them as collateral or transferring them in or out of Hong Kong.

The letter to Lai lists seven Hong Kong accounts that are linked to three companies registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Lai could not be reached for comment.

Described as “Notice No. 1”, the letter states that the action is taken under the “implementation rules” of Article 43 of the law, which allows for the seizure or freezing of property “used or intended to be used” for the commission of an offence.

The letters also acknowledge the right of Lai and the banks to challenge the notice, which expires in May 2023, in court.

The same language was used in letters to HSBC and Citibank, according to the documents seen by Reuters.

A Security Bureau spokesman said as judicial proceedings were going on “it is not appropriate for us to disclose operational details”.

“Suffice to say, endangering national security is a very serious crime.”

Banking regulator, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said banks had to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in criminal investigations, including freezing of assets under relevant laws, which includes the national security law.

“The HKMA has no role in criminal investigations and we are not in a position to comment,” it said.

‘WAKE-UP CALL’

The letter to Lai specified that he would be held liable if he dealt with the assets “except under the authority of a licence” granted by Security Secretary Lee.

The letters to the two banks did not make clear which employees in the bank would be held liable.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson for Citibank said the bank did not comment on individual client accounts. “Citi is required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations in markets where we operate,” the spokesperson said. A spokeswoman at HSBC in Hong Kong declined to comment.

An account in OCBC Wing Hang Bank is also listed in the letter sent to Lai but it is not known if that bank received a similar notice. OCBC Wing Hang declined to comment.

Lai told Reuters last May that, given the pressure building on him, the bulk of his personal wealth was off-shore.

His advisers say this is spread across Asia and North America, including property in Taiwan, hotels in Canada and tens of millions in U.S. stocks.

“We are certain they are determined to choke Apple, and even without trying to seize assets offshore, they are making it difficult to move that money back into Hong Kong,” one adviser told Reuters.

“We can now see that any banking relationship you have centred on Hong Kong makes you vulnerable under the national security law – that is going to be a big wake-up call for the wealth management industry here, and their rich clients,” the adviser said.

“In trying to nail Jimmy Lai and Apple to the wall, they might well be nailing that industry too.”

Lai’s advisers fear the uncertainty surrounding his offshore assets stems from the fact that they are held in offshore accounts set up and managed through Hong Kong.

Bankers and lawyers say regulators and banks in other jurisdictions are not obliged to respond to demands related to individual accounts from another country, especially if those requests are not linked to terrorism or money laundering charges.

One senior private banker in Hong Kong said it was a common practice for Hong Kong-based private bankers to set up overseas accounts for clients - operating under a key assumption that such offshoring of wealth would be legally firewalled.

“It doesn’t matter if the accounts are set up in Hong Kong. The money is somewhere else, and falls under another jurisdiction,” the banker told Reuters. “It’s secure.”

If, however, confidence in this arrangement were undermined by the national security law and discretionary curbs on monetary outflows, it could hurt the industry.

“A lot of clients have already been spreading their eggs,” said the banker who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the issue. “The No. 1 one destination is Singapore.”

The 73-year-old Lai is serving a 14-month prison sentence for taking part in unauthorised assemblies during anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

As those protests built, Lai’s representatives moved assets offshore via Hong Kong bank branches to seek protection against a proposed extradition bill that fuelled the demonstrations.

While the government later shelved the bill, its key features - including the ability to render Hong Kong suspects for trial in mainland Chinese courts and broader asset seizure regulations - were included in the security law imposed by China’s highest legislative body.

Lee, the security secretary, said last week that the move against Lai was meant to prevent further crimes and wasn’t aimed at media work.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said the action would hopefully reinforce the city’s status as a financial hub “so that no-one can use our financial system to carry out acts endangering national security”.

Next Digital said in a statement on Wednesday it had enough working capital to operate for at least 18 months from April 1 without new loans or cash injections from Lai.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Bankers#Private Banking#Corporate Banking#Foreign Banks#Banks And Banking#Citibank#Next Digital#British#Apple Daily#Security Bureau#Hkma#Ocbc Wing Hang Bank#Bvi#Overseas Accounts#Offshore Accounts#Lai Lists#National Security#Banking Regulator#Mainland Chinese Courts#Financial Advisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Economynewpaper24.com

Beijing companies overseeing Hong Kong condemn threats in opposition to decide in wake of Jimmy Lai sentencing – NEWPAPER24

Beijing companies overseeing Hong Kong condemn threats in opposition to decide in wake of Jimmy Lai sentencing. Two central authorities workplaces overseeing Hong Kong have joined the town’s justice division and authorized sector in decrying threats made in opposition to an area decide after her sentencing of media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and 9 opposition figures over their roles in an unlawful 2019 rally.The central authorities’s liaison workplace within the metropolis registered its “robust condemnation” of the threats in a press release on Sunday, describing them as a “malicious act which has brought about shock and anger”. In a separate…
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hong Kong To Explore CBDCs In ‘FinTech 2025’ Strategy

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a press release Tuesday (June 8) it wants to make sure Hong Kong is ready to issue wholesale and retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as part of its larger FinTech 2025 strategy. FinTech 2025 is aimed at driving FinTech development in...
Chinaworldnewsinfo4u.com

China investigates senior bad debt official for corruption

China is investigating an executive at one of its biggest state-backed distressed debt managers for graft, six months after a former senior banking official was executed over corruption charges. Hu Xiaogang, vice-president of China Great Wall Asset Management, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the country’s...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

In a world first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender after Congress approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency. With 62 out of 84 possible votes, lawmakers voted in favor of the move to create a law to adopt...
Economythepaypers.com

Hong Kong tests China's digital yuan

Hong Kong has announced intentions to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, in the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China's Meituan on hiring spree for 60,000 jobs as expands into new sector

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan said it aimed to hire 60,000 new employees in 2021 as the company expands into new areas of businesses such as group community buying. Meituan’s plan includes hiring engineers, customer managers and logistics professionals, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany to extend COVID-19 aid for firms, short-time work

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will extend economic aid for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of September to help them get back on their feet once the crisis is over, the government said on Wednesday. The aid, which companies in Europe’s biggest economy can claim if they...
Retailtheblockcrypto.com

Hong Kong to study e-HKD potential in retail central bank digital currency

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has said it is looking into the prospects of having a local, retail central bank digital currency. HKMA, the de facto central banking authority in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, revealed its “Fintech 2025 Strategy" in a press conference on Tuesday. It's a high-level strategy for driving financial technology development in the city.
Healthnewpaper24.com

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam says Beijing’s anti-sanctions regulation will give US, others ‘a style of their very own drugs’ – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam says Beijing’s anti-sanctions regulation will give US, others ‘a style of their very own drugs’. Hong Kong’s chief has thrown her assist behind a brand new anti-sanctions regulation to be handed by Beijing, citing her personal first-hand expertise and arguing for the necessity to give international governments “a style of their very own drugs”.Throughout her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Chief Government Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who has been sanctioned by Washington alongside a few of her high officers and cops, hit again at international governments, saying that the approaching regulation would offer authorized grounds for…
Economyfinextra.com

Hong Kong goes all-in on fintech

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is to establish a new Fintech Cross-Agency Co-ordination Group to formulate supportive policies for the local fintech ecosystem. The formation of the group is one of a range of initiatives adopted by the central bank as part of its Fintech 2025 strategy plan. All-told,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong devolving into economic monoculture

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A young trader at the Hong Kong branch of a mainland brokerage learned five years ago what matters most in local finance. At a 2016 annual meeting, executives told his team just how critical access to China’s only hard currency market is: “We don’t care if you make money,” they said. “Just whatever you do, make sure you hold onto the licences.” Beijing’s focus has grown even more pronounced since, and as a result the city is becoming dangerously one-dimensional.
Economy101 WIXX

Australia’s NAB reveals anti-money laundering probe, shares fall

SYDNEY (Reuters) – National Australia Bank said on Monday it is under investigation for suspected serious and ongoing breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws, sparking concerns about potential fines and higher compliance costs. The financial crime regulator said there were “areas of serious concern” that required further investigation, but...
BusinessTelegraph

HSBC promotes executive who backed Hong Kong security crackdown

HSBC has handed a major promotion to the banker who led its support for a controversial security crackdown in Hong Kong as the lender's pivot towards Communist China continues. Peter Wong, who was previously the bank's top executive in Asia, has become chairman of HSBC Asia Pacific and adviser to...
Chinanewpaper24.com

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam meets new head of Beijing’s international ministry workplace in metropolis, with nationwide safety excessive on agenda – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam meets new head of Beijing’s international ministry workplace in metropolis, with nationwide safety excessive on agenda. A veteran diplomat lately appointed by Beijing to move the international ministry’s Hong Kong workplace stated on Tuesday he would work with town’s chief to safeguard China’s sovereignty and safety, in addition to to firmly oppose exterior interference.Liu Guangyuan, who got here to Hong Kong final Tuesday, made the feedback throughout a 40-minute assembly with Chief Govt Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at Authorities Home shortly after 2pm.The international ministry commissioner additionally had a separate assembly with Lam…
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong

China has moved to crush Hong Kong's democracy movement after huge and violent protests rocked the finance hub two years ago, hammering the flickering freedoms and autonomy it promised the city would keep after British colonial rule ended in 1997. The latest iteration of this crackdown is a ban on any rallies to commemorate Friday's anniversary of Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Here are some key developments over the past year.