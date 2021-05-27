Cancel
Economy

Financial Times

Financial Times
 30 days ago

Leaders’ Lessons: what are you doing to ensure hybrid work is a success?. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.

www.ft.com
News Break
Economy
Public Healthwan-ifra.org

How the Financial Times aimed to keep spirits high in the face of COVID-19

During WAN-IFRA’s Virtual Newsroom Summit conference, Felicity Thomas, Head of Talent Development at the FT, shared the changes the company implemented to maintain motivation during the pandemic. “Once we realised at the beginning that things weren’t going back to normal, the immediate need was to focus on building resilience at...
EconomyFinancial Times

Elaph launches How To Spend It Arabic, in association with Financial Times

Elaph, the independent online newspaper, has signed an agreement with the Financial Times to produce the FT’s luxury magazine, How To Spend It, in Arabic, under licence. This marks the first time the FT’s HTSI journalism will be available in Arabic, opening the door to a new audience across the Middle East and North Africa. HTSI Arabic will be distributed in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait as well as in Egypt and Morocco. It will also be available in an online edition.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: FleishmanHillard Hires Financial Times Reporter Jim Brunsden

FleishmanHillard hires Jim Brunsden as senior vice president, financial services in its Brussels-EU office, effective July 1. Brunsden comes to the agency from the Financial Times, where served as EU correspondent. He was previously a financial regulation reporter for Bloomberg News. “At FleishmanHillard we endeavor to look at the world around us with an analytical eye,” said president and CEO John Saunders. “Jim Brundsden will bring a unique perspective to our clients, to our Brussels office and to the whole network around the globe."
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Working towards financial independence

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - College graduation season is wrapping up, which is cause for celebration and a time of change. For those that are about to be on their own in the “real world” for the first time, establishing financial independence can be daunting. Fiduciary financial planner Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers discussed steps you may take to become financially independent.
Currencieswmleader.com

Bitcoin and the wealthy | Financial Times

Ten years ago, Sandra Ro was working in finance in London when some currency-trading friends told her about bitcoin. The cryptocurrency had been released only a couple of years previously and was still far from a global phenomenon. “Bitcoin was only really known in geeky tech circles and eventually currency...
Businesslatestnewspost.com

GM cuts ties with Teneo after CEO misconduct allegations

General Motors has dropped Teneo as its public relations adviser, deepening the crisis engulfing the firm after allegations that chief executive Declan Kelly inappropriately touched women at a fundraising event. Teneo is scrambling to reassure its multinational clients, high-profile advisers and 1,200 staff after the Financial Times revealed on Thursday...
Businesssamfordcrimson.com

Zopa plans London listing to take on Klarna

The online lender Zopa plans to take on the £30bn giant Klarna with an expansion into the buy now, pay later sector as it prepares to float in London next year. The company plans to expand further beyond its heritage as a peer-to-peer lender by helping shoppers to stagger the cost of purchases.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Businessirei.com

The role of AI in real estate ESG management

While many assumed the world would lose focus on concerns relating to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in a rush to get back to normal after COVID-19, the opposite has been true. In fact, what is clear today is that investor interest in ESG increased in 2020. According to...
Politicsmexicodailypost.com

Financial Times ranks Querétaro as one of the best cities in Latin America

Querétaro ranked fifth in the Ranking of the Cities of the Future of the Americas, according to the British newspaper Financial Times. The municipality of Querétaro is one of the best places to live in the American continent, as pointed out by the British newspaper Financial Times, because it considered that it is one of the best cities of the future in Latin America.
Economysouthplattesentinel.com

Declare your financial freedom

Independence Day is almost here. And as we make progress in moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, more of us will be able to enjoy Fourth of July activities. However you observe the holiday, it’s important to recognize all the liberties we enjoy in this country. But you may still need to work at one particular type of freedom – and that’s financial freedom. How can you achieve it?
Marketscoingeek.com

UK watchdog warns against over 100 unregistered digital currency firms

The U.K. financial watchdog has issued a warning against more than 100 digital currency companies that it says have been operating in the country without the required licensing. According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), these firms are high risk and volatile and have been a source of concern for the regulator. The warning comes as the watchdog revealed that over 2.5 million U.K. residents now own digital currencies.
Businessirmagazine.com

Week in investor relations: Buyout firms target the UK, Engine No 1 raises $100 mn for ETF and Toshiba shareholders vote out chairman

– UK companies are receiving more buyout offers than at any time in the last 20 years, sparking complaints from some fund managers that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are not being adequately valued, reported the Financial Times (paywall). Last weekend, British supermarket Morrison’s rejected a £5.5 bn ($7.7 bn) offer from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Buyout firms have put 13 UK companies ‘into play’ so far this year, the largest number since 1999.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Panasonic turned its $30 million Tesla investment into a $3.6 billion windfall

Panasonic has sold its entire stake in Tesla for $3.6 billion to raise cash for an acquisition, according to Nikkei and the Financial Times. At the same time, Panasonic CEO Yuki Kusumi told Bloomberg that the company plans to make a “large investment” in production of Tesla’s new 4680 lithium-ion battery cells if a prototype production line works out.
Public Healththelancet.com

What constitutes success in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines?

What constitutes success in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines?. What does success look like in a COVID-19 vaccination programme? If vaccination trackers are any indication, whether hosted by Our World in Data, the New York Times, or the Financial Times, success all comes down to one thing: speed. Although speed is measured in many ways including total doses administered, doses administered per 100 people, daily doses administered, total population who has received a first dose, or the share of distributed doses that have been administered, the pace of administration clearly serves as the most prominent (and often only) benchmark by which a country's performance is compared and ranked against other countries.