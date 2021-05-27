What constitutes success in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines?. What does success look like in a COVID-19 vaccination programme? If vaccination trackers are any indication, whether hosted by Our World in Data, the New York Times, or the Financial Times, success all comes down to one thing: speed. Although speed is measured in many ways including total doses administered, doses administered per 100 people, daily doses administered, total population who has received a first dose, or the share of distributed doses that have been administered, the pace of administration clearly serves as the most prominent (and often only) benchmark by which a country's performance is compared and ranked against other countries.