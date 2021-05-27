Elaph, the independent online newspaper, has signed an agreement with the Financial Times to produce the FT’s luxury magazine, How To Spend It, in Arabic, under licence. This marks the first time the FT’s HTSI journalism will be available in Arabic, opening the door to a new audience across the Middle East and North Africa. HTSI Arabic will be distributed in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait as well as in Egypt and Morocco. It will also be available in an online edition.