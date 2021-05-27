Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

PureHealth Research Launches Liver Health Formula with Potent Function Enhancers

prunderground.com
 22 days ago

The liver is a part of the digestive system responsible for controlling and distributing all of the body’s fuel for energy. It plays a huge role in keeping us healthy. However, it is often neglected, overwhelmed, and strains to combat against the contaminants we experience every day. Aging exposes people to inflammatory triggers, viruses, and diseases that burden the liver, until extra steps to take care of the liver become necessary.

www.prunderground.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Vitamins#Health Fitness#Liver Health#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover that a protein that facilitates DNA repair may enhance chemotherapy

Chemotherapy kills tumor cells by causing damage to them. One of the most effective ways of causing damage is to prevent the two DNA strands from separating so that the cellular machinery cannot read the instructions written in the genes. But sometimes, the cell manages to repair the damage and survive, evading the effect of chemotherapy. CNIO researchers have found out how the cell does that and plan to use this knowledge to enhance cancer treatments.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify a novel link between aging, metabolism and anti-cancer T-cell function

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researchers are finding solutions to the aging-related changes that reduce anti-cancer immunity. Besim Ogretmen, Ph.D., and colleagues found a novel link between aging, metabolism and anti-cancer T-cell function. Their work, published in Cell Reports, sheds light on an important pathway that cannot be ignored during cancer treatment.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Bisphenol A enhances systemic inflammatory response in patients with gut barrier translocation of dysbiotic microbiota products.

Endocrine disruption in Crohn's disease: Bisphenol A enhances systemic inflammatory response in patients with gut barrier translocation of dysbiotic microbiota products. Raquel Linares, Mariana F Fernández, Ana Gutiérrez, Rocío García-Villalba, Beatriz Suárez, Pedro Zapater, José Alberto Martínez-Blázquez, Esther Caparrós, Francisco A Tomás-Barberán, Rubén Francés. Article Affiliation:. Raquel Linares. Abstract:. The...
Healthpenbaypilot.com

FREE 20 MINUTE CONSULT FOR FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE HEALTH COACHING!

Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach, Kate McMorrow offers guidance and support in making significant behavioral changes for radiant health and well being. Do you ever catch yourself saying or thinking you “SHOULD” exercise, eat better, sleep better? Do you get distracted by your to-do list and end up feeling overwhelmed? Are you tired of being tired and trying to keep up? Can you imagine what it would be like to THRIVE?
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new and effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency

There are several million people worldwide with various fat malabsorption syndromes including those who have undergone gastric bypass surgery and those with obesity. These patients often have a difficult time absorbing vitamin D and both groups of patients are at an increased risk for vitamin D deficiency and therefore at higher risk for osteoporosis and osteomalacia (softening of the bones).
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common vitamin supplement may harm your eye health

In a recent study published in the Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases, researchers found a self-prescribed high dose of over-the-counter niacin is linked to injury of a specific cell type in a patient’s eye. The injury could lead to severe vision loss. Luckily, the researchers found that discontinuing the vitamin led...
Sciencewunc.org

NC Researchers Engineer Lab-Grown Liver Tissue To Win NASA Challenge

Within our bodies, cells survive by being chatty: They rely on a network of blood vessels to communicate with one another and receive vital nutrients. Replicating this cell crosstalk in a lab is less straightforward, but two teams of North Carolina scientists have done it, engineering lab-grown liver tissues that survived for 30 days. This breakthrough, which won the teams first and second prize in NASA’s Vascular Tissue Challenge, could lay the groundwork for better organ models and easier transplants in the future.
CancerPosted by
KGUN 9 On Your Side

Minding Melanoma: Research and therapies

Researchers at the University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute are spending countless hours researching new medicines to battle melanoma. They’re also working with experts from across the country to brainstorm about new and innovative therapies.
HealthJuneau Empire

Dentitox Pro – Improve Your Teeth with a Daily Gum Health Serum

Dentitox Pro is a daily oral care product that uses nutrients from plants that help consumers improve their teeth and gums without replacing the user’s current routine. The formula is easy to apply each day, though consumers will need to keep up with using this remedy consistently to make a difference.
Mountain View, CAgetnews.info

Digbi Health launches Digbi Digestive™, the first gut microbiome and genetic-based digital care program to address IBS and functional digestive disorders affecting 70M Americans.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – June 16, 2021 – Overwhelming research now links gut microbiome to mental health, sleep disorders, chronic pain, inflammatory digestive and skin illnesses along with chronic lifestyle illnesses including diabetes and obesity. Digbi Health, the first company with a clinically proven digital genetics and gut-microbiome therapeutic platform...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Surprising Effects of Taking Vitamin B Supplements, Says Science

Although B vitamins are found in many foods, there are a few groups of people who could benefit from taking additional vitamin B supplements. This includes older adults, those who have celiac disease, and even those who follow a vegan diet. There are eight different kinds of B vitamins:. B1—Thiamine.
HealthThe Daily World

Best Blood Sugar Support Pills – Top Diabetes Supplements?

Maintaining normal levels of blood sugar is an essential part of preventing multiple health issues, staying healthy and weight management. Health issues related to imbalances in blood sugar, including obesity and diabetes, are a quickly growing burden for most people today. One of the arising solutions to this issue is...
Nutritiondailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Anti-aging Foods To Eat as Much as Possible

Have you ever wondered how some people never seem to age? Like they look decades younger than their actual age? While a part of their looks can be attributed to their genetics, research shows that your diet plays a much bigger role in the aging process. This means that while growing older is an inevitable part of life, there are things you can do to slow it down.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

12 Foods High in Tryptophan for Better Sleep

We usually blame tryptophan for feeling sleepy after eating turkey on the holidays. But that's only part of the story. Tryptophan, or L-tryptophan, is one of the nine essential amino acids — it's "essential" because your body can't make it on its own and needs to obtain from food. Amino acids are the building blocks for protein. Your body converts tryptophan to niacin, a B vitamin that plays a role in metabolism, per the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM).
Pharmaceuticalssanjuanjournal.com

Jolly CBD Gummies Review – Safe Ingredients or Scam Product?

Dealing with insomnia, elevated stress levels, and body pain can make it hard for one to feel like their normal jolly selves. The Jolly CBD gummies are intended to assist you in dealing with such issues and any other health issues you may be experiencing. These all-natural cannabinol gummies are...
Nutritionalive.com

10 Top Sources of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is often top-of-mind when you have a cold, but your body depends on it every day—whether you’re healthy or sick. With critical roles in your immune system, wound healing, bone health, and antioxidant protection, getting at least 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men per day is an essential part of self-care. Thankfully, there are plenty of vitamin C-rich foods that will keep your intake up and your diet fun.