Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

7th Washington resident arrested in Capitol insurrection

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5IWp_0aCpLgPP00

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday.

Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Grace, 37, was arrested in Molalla, Oregon, on Wednesday, according to federal officials.

His father, Jeffrey Grace, 62, was arrested in February and charged with unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds. Although the senior Grace told FBI agents he didn’t think his son had entered the Capitol, a search of the father’s phone turned up video in a “trash” folder that showed both men in the building, according to a federal complaint.

The video appeared to have been taken by Jeremy Grace inside the Capitol Rotunda at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

“Just made it into the Capitol here. Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Jeremy Grace is heard saying on the video, an FBI agent wrote in the complaint. “It gets no better than this ... Freedom.”

His dad adds, “God bless America,” according to the complaint.

During a call with an FBI agent on Jan. 25, Jeremy Grace said he and his dad had traveled to Washington, D.C., to sightsee and attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Jeremy Grace said he got separated from his dad when “things got crazy” at the rally, and he walked toward the Capitol with a crowd but didn’t go inside, according to the complaint.

The videos recovered from Jeffrey Grace’s phone appear to have been taken on Jeremy’s phone, according to the metadata that the FBI examined, the complaint said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Wednesday allowed Jeremy Grace to remain out of custody pending his next court appearance.

Grace is the seventh resident of Washington state to be charged after thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s win. More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection.

The senior Grace told agents he entered the U.S. Capitol through an open door on the north side, walked into the Capitol Rotunda, decided to leave when he saw others causing damage to the property and climbed out a broken window.

Neither of the men have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find attorneys who represent them were not immediately successful.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle Ground, WA
Government
City
Battle Ground, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Battle Ground, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Capitol Building#Insurrection#U S Capitol#State Officials#State Court#U S Officials#7th Washington#Cox Media Group#Capitol Rotunda#February#Disorderly Conduct#Federal Officials#D C#Federal Court#Wash#Investigators#Man#Attorneys#Fbi Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

New push to decriminalize psychedelics in Seattle

SEATTLE — There is a new push to decriminalize psychedelic drugs in Seattle. The Seattle Times reported that the Seattle City Council is asking a panel to consider the decriminalization of psychedelics. The panel is led by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and VOCAL Washington. Seven city council members signed...
Middle EastPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

In Lebanon, a search for medicine and a stranger's help

To all the struggles of life in Lebanon — the pandemic, the power outages, the inflation, the punishing financial and political crises — add one more: shortages of crucial medications. But as residents struggle to find the medicines they need, some are finding that their fellow Lebanese are doing what...
RelationshipsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wedding boom is on in the US as vendors scramble to keep up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar in a vaccination-era wedding boom that has venues and other vendors in high demand. With restrictions on large gatherings loosening, wedding planners and others who make the magic happen said they've started pushing their bookings into late 2022 and early 2023.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...