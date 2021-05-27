ODCS Weather Balloon launch

The fifth and sixth-graders at Open Door Christian School (ODCS) released a high-altitude weather balloon Friday, May 14, at the Graham Municipal Airport. Although the balloon did not launch properly on the first attempt, the students did not give up. They put their critical thinking skills to work, added more helium, and relaunched successfully. Claire Meschkat, the STEM teacher who oversees the weather balloon launch project, said they expect to reach an altitude of 100,000 feet before parachuting to the ground in North Texas. Meschkat said STEM projects like the weather balloon launch are an essential part of the learning process and preparing students for jobs in the future.