May 11, Olney High School held its annual National Honor Society inductee ceremony. Olney is well known for its academic excellence and this year was no different. This year’s inductees were Hallie Cuba, Adelade Edgington, Abby Guerra, Peyton Elliot, Aubrey Mahler, Jennifer Martinez, Cooper Lane and Taaron Scrogum in order from left to right. According to NationalHonorSociety.us (NHS.US) “The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students in the United States and outlying territories, which consists of many chapters in high schools. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.” The NHS bases its requirements on the 4 pillars of the NHS which are: Scholarship-Per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have a cumulative GPA of 85, B, 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent standard of excellence. (Each school chapter is allowed to require a higher cumulative GPA.), Service-This involves voluntary contributions made by a student to the school or community, done without compensation. Leadership-Student leaders are those who are resourceful, good problem solvers, and idea contributors. Leadership experiences can be drawn from school or community activities while working with or for others. Character-The student of good character is cooperative, demonstrates high standards of honesty and reliability, shows courtesy, concern, and respect for others, and generally maintains a clean disciplinary record. PHOTO AND CAPTION BY WILL SADLER | PHOTOJOURNALIST.