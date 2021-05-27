Cancel
WATCH: San Diego Padres edge Brewers in 10 innings

Catcher Victor Caratini singled home Wil Myers leading off the top of the 10th inning Wednesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Padres closer Mark Melancon picked up his Major League-leading 17th save with help from second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the 10th.

With Keston Hiura on second to open the Brewers’ 10th, Willy Adames led off with a line-drive single to left. But Hiura had to stop at third.

Jackie Bradley Jr. then hit a sharp grounder to Cronenworth, who threw out Hiura at the plate. Melancon then struck out Daniel Robertson and retired Kolten Wong on a grounder for the final out.

The Brewers were turned back by another defensive gem in the bottom of the ninth when Padres’ center fielder Jurickson Profar made a head-first, diving catch of a sinking Travis Shaw liner with the winning run at second and two out to send the game into extra innings.

Austin Adams (1-0) pitched his way out of that jam to earn the win.

Brent Suter (3-3) pitched the 10th for the Brewers and took the loss as the Padres improved to 14-2 over the last 16 games.

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Starters and former Padres teammates Eric Lauer and Chris Paddack battled to a 1-1 draw through six innings.

Lauer held the Padres to one run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. And after giving up a run in the first, Lauer tied the score in the third with the first homer of his Major League career, a drive off Paddack that just cleared the wall in left center. It was the third homer by a Brewers pitcher this season.

Paddack, who once had the locker next to Lauer at Petco Park in San Diego, needed only 68 pitches to complete his six innings. He gave up two hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Paddack retired the last 11 Brewers he faced after Lauer’s home run.

The Padres scored in the first. Tommy Pham drew a walk to open the game and stole second. But he had to hold there on Jorge Mateo’s infield single to short. After both runners advanced on Cronenworth’s ground out to third, Pham easily scored on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s sacrifice fly to deep left.

–Field Level Media

