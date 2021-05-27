Cancel
Volleyball

The James Irwin boys volleyball team is one the best in the state

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 13 days ago
It's year one for boys volleyball as a CHSAA sanctioned sport, "I think it's super cool that we're in CHSAA. People know about us now. We can actually have a real season. It's not like we're fighting for gym time, we have our own gym where we can play in whenever," says Ryan Hansen, James Irwin outside hitter.

The James Irwin Jaguars have roared out to a nine and one start. The Jags have been good for a while. Before now, they played in a club league with other high schools but they had an extra challenge this year. Not every school has a volleyball team, so athletes from other schools like Liberty, Vista Ridge, Rampart and some from as far as Monument are on the team, "It's so good! I hated last year, not being able to play. Coming here, and then having all the new teammates, and being 9-1, it feels great," says Skylar Weber, James Irwin outside hitter.

They've got good players so it makes sense, but the chemistry they've already developed is a nice surprise, "I'm really surprised just because it's all new. None of us have played as a team together, and it's not all one school. It's really cool how we've all come together and played as one," says Hansen. Carter Phillips, James Irwin setter, "I'm a little surprised the chemistry is working really well. It's just a good opportunity to be out here, and to go to state, hopefully, in June."

Since the athletes represent more places than James Irwin, there's a little extra pride when they hit the court, "Oh yeah, definitely. Just people coming in from everywhere. There's definitely bigger pride, and (we're) happy to be here playing," says Hansen. "It's all different students from everywhere. Everyone has different skill levels. Some people play club, some of us don't. All of us being here makes it better," says Weber.

