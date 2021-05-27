Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Holiday World announces fully vaccinated guests don't need to wear face masks

By Mary Farucci
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4Ghx_0aCpKC1600

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World has announced that in light of recent CDC guidance , guests who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask or stay six feet apart at the amusement park.

However, guests at the park who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to follow CDC prevention measures such as, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors in spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, and continue to maintain six feet of physical distance apart.

Holiday World said they are relying on their guests to follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

According to the CDC, individuals are considered fully vaccinated:

  • Two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
  • Two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

It's recommended that all guests should stay home and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you would like to wear a face covering, but forget one at home, the park will have disposable ones available at Guest Relations for $1.

WRTV

WRTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Cdc#Holiday World#Vaccination#Johnson Johnson#Guest Relations#Symptoms#Outdoors#Cdc Prevention Measures#Home#Prevention#Guidelines#Spaces#Physical Distance#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
wrangellsentinel.com

Wrangell drops face mask policy for fully vaccinated

Following new federal guidelines, the Wrangell borough has decided that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face masks in borough facilities, programs and activities. Individual businesses can set their own policy. The borough issued the change in guidelines on May 18. As of...
Orlando, FLFOXBusiness

Universal Orlando drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

Universal Orlando is dropping its coronavirus mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests. Starting Saturday, any guest who has reached the two-week mark from their last required vaccine dose is no longer required to cover up while on park grounds. This applies to both outdoor and indoor areas of the park, according to the company.
Public Healthhot96.com

New Mask Protocol at Holiday World

Holiday World announced that fully vaccinated guests no longer have to wear a mask or stay six feet apart. This decision comes in light of recent CDC guidance. They ask guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue to follow CDC prevention measures. And they ask for respect for those...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

No masks on the job: SeaWorld eases face covering policy for fully vaccinated workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fully vaccinated SeaWorld Orlando ambassadors no longer have to wear masks on the job, according to a company spokesperson. The theme park company is the first Central Florida amusement park to forego face coverings for its fully vaccinated workers. The coronavirus-era policy is an extension of a change they announced earlier in May, allowing guests who are fully vaccinated to roam its parks without a mask.
Orlando, FLWESH

SeaWorld no longer requiring fully-vaccinated employees to wear masks

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld has confirmed that they will no longer require employees and guests to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated. "In accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are no longer required for guests and Ambassadors who are fully vaccinated," SeaWorld said in a statement. Earlier this month,...
AgricultureLewiston Morning Tribune

State: Farmworkers don’t need masks if vaccinated

YAKIMA — The state has relaxed emergency rules so fully vaccinated farmworkers living in temporary worker housing no longer need to wear masks. The state Department of Labor & Industries and the state Department of Health issued updated rules on Friday, according to a news release. Among the changes:. Masks...
Public Healthcrowleytoday.com

SLCC not requiring face masks for fully vaccinated individuals

Beginning Friday, students and faculty at South Louisiana Community College who are fully vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks. Those who are not vaccinated will still be encouraged to wear a mask while on campus. The college says the decision came after Gov. John Bel Edwards adjusted the...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Masks will be optional for fully-vaccinated guests at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will lift most mask-wearing requirements for fully-vaccinated guests and employees starting Wednesday. It will run in accordance with changes to COVID restrictions by the CDC and local health officials. Unvaccinated guests should continue to wear masks, zoo officials said. Masks will...
GamblingKPVI Newschannel 6

WATCH NOW: Casinos drop face mask requirement for vaccinated guests

Northwest Indiana casino patrons no longer are required to wear a face mask inside gaming facilities following the sharp reduction in COVID-19 cases across the Region. The Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, and Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City all recently changed their COVID-19 prevention protocols by lifting the face mask requirement for vaccinated guests.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Aulani Guests No Longer Required to Wear Masks Outdoors

Since Disneys Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii reopened last year, Guests were required to wear masks and face coverings in all locations including outdoors. The only exceptions to this rule was if you were in the pool or actively eating or drinking.Today, that mandate has been updated to say that masks and face coverings are now optional in outdoor common areas. The official update from Disney...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Do You Still Need to Wear a Mask in Phase 5?

Will entering Phase 5 lift masking guidelines in Illinois and Chicago? The answer is not entirely, but it does bring with it some changes. Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week released the guidelines for Phase 5 and what exactly it means for residents. Under the new reopening stage, which begins Friday,...
Public HealthVox

Why some fully vaccinated people are still wearing masks

Fully vaxxed, and still masked. The habit of masking up wasn’t so easily changed by new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — at least in the first few days following its release, according to a new poll from Vox and Data for Progress. Most respondents (61 percent), including more than half of those who are fully vaccinated, said they were continuing to wear masks outdoors.
Public Healthsouthcentralfloridalife.com

CDC: Not vaccinated yet? Keep wearing face masks

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week noted some apparent confusion about the recommendations for wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Based on their study of fully-vaccinated persons over the past few months, the CDC has dropped the recommendation for those...
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Do We Need to Wear Masks at an Outdoor Barbecue?

Summer is coming, and while the coronavirus situation in the United States has improved, there's still some risk in large gatherings of friends and family. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen stopped by TODAY to discuss how people could stay safe while celebrating the summer. Is it safe...