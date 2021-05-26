What to do when you have a data breach

Be prepared for cyber-attacks is as crucial for any type of business as for any building is critical to have an evacuation plan: it doesn’t matter how protected you are – it’s better to play it safe to not stay in the burning building or not to lose the business. Various incidents in different companies may develop in different ways. To deal with breach effectively, every business needs to find a vendor of incident response services to prepare a carefully documented and easily executable personal incident response plan to allow an organization to eradicate malware, ransomware, or similar quickly. Conditionally, dealing with a data breach, as dealing with other accidents, might be divided into three groups: preparing, rescuing, and restoring.