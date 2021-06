SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – You could say that Will Holcomb has some unfinished business. No, literally. The Sam Houston State senior didn’t complete his last two tournaments. On Monday, he withdrew midway through U.S. Open Final Qualifying after heavy rain suspended the 36-hole event until Tuesday. Before that, he was forced out of the final round at the NCAA Stillwater Regional after his roommate tested positive for COVID-19. He was second on the leaderboard at the time, too.