Though it’s not true for all things (especially signature sneaker lines) the colloquial saying ‘all things get better with age’ certainly rings true for LeBron James’ Nike linage. One would have thought that, by his 18th signature sneaker, the best would be behind him. But fittingly, like his career, the LeBron signature line is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Revealed today as part of the wider Space Jam: A New Legacy Converse and Nike collection, the Nike LeBron 19 returns to vintage, market-leading form. And he does so in the best way he knows how: in very bold fashion.