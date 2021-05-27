Upcoming shows at Stoltz Pavilion

The Reverend Shawn Amos (photo by Fred Siegel) The Reverend Shawn Amos has launched a new podcast titled The Cause of It All, which features conversations with other musicians about “race, legacy, and the blues.” The title is shared with that of his latest album (ND review), and both projects highlight Amos’ blues touchstones and celebrate blues as a culture as much as a musical form. Season 1 of the podcast finds Amos talking with Alex Dixon, grandson of blues legend Willie Dixon, and Zakiya Hooker, daughter of John Lee Hooker, who talks about how her father shielded her from racism as a child. Other episodes feature Vaneese Thomas, daughter of Rufus Thomas, who speaks on the role of Black women in the music business, and John Hammond, son of record executive John Hammond Sr.