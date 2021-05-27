Upcoming shows at Stoltz Pavilion
Born in St. Michaels, saxophonist Anthony Cannon started to make his musical mark at open-mic blues and jazz venues in the Baltimore/DC area back in the ‘90s. Over the years, he’s gone on to establish himself in the blues, R&B, and rock/pop scenes.Playing music from the center of his heart, Cannon finds inspiration all around him. He pulls directly from his life experiences…some happy and some sad…to perform music for your soul with passion and with love. https://anthonycannon.com/.www.stardem.com