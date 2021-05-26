Cancel
Lifestyle

Make Your Home a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with the Society6 x Disney Collection

By Ria Malatesta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve got ears, say cheers, because you’ll want to hear all about the new Society6 x Disney collection!. The collaboration features Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse, stylistically reimagined by Society6 artists. The designs are available on a variety of products, including art prints, throw pillows and blankets, T-shirts, mugs, tapestries, acrylic boxes, and more. Fans of this mousey hero can enjoy artistic renditions of him throughout the years, from his retro sailor look to his Fantasia era.

Walt Disney
