Make Your Home a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with the Society6 x Disney Collection

Looking to add some new style to your wardrobe? While tie-dye gear has been popping up around Walt Disney World Resort, we found some familiar faces joining in on the trend. Newest to the fashionable line is a set of four character crop hoodies and matching shorts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and Stitch. We spotted them on a recent trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth.