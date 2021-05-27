Chelsea Boyd: COVID-19 is here to stay

Despite all of the death and despair that has accompanied the COVID-19 epidemic, much of the long-term messaging has been hopeful. Early on, we were told if we could “bend the curve,” we could control the pandemic. Then, when vaccine development ramped up, the messaging focused on how vaccines would allow a return to normal by achieving herd immunity. Even the herd immunity threshold was optimistic in the beginning, with experts suggesting that vaccinating as little as 60 percent of the population might achieve herd immunity.