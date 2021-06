For those who like intrigue all the way to the end, Wednesday night's action in the West Division gave you just what you desire. Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche won in lopsided shutouts, which means Thursday night's game between the Avs and the Los Angeles Kings will determine the No. 1 seed in the West Division as well as the Presidents' Trophy for the best overall record for the season. The latter title takes on added importance this season, as the final two rounds of the playoffs will involve a re-bracketing of the final four.