Easton, MD

Parsons to play two shows at Stoltz

stardem.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — Singer-songwriter Kat Parsons will take the stage for two shows at Avalon Theatre’s Stoltz Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 27 and 28. Parsons is a fearless performer who walks the line between innocence and exuberance. Equally funny and effortlessly sexy, her acute self-awareness allows her to be both excitable (she’s a “hugger”) and self-deprecating. With the release of the final installment of her three part EP series, each showcasing a distinct image and sound, Kat Parsons brings her multifaceted personality — and talent — to the forefront.

www.stardem.com
