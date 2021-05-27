Parsons to play two shows at Stoltz
EASTON — Singer-songwriter Kat Parsons will take the stage for two shows at Avalon Theatre's Stoltz Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 27 and 28. Parsons is a fearless performer who walks the line between innocence and exuberance. Equally funny and effortlessly sexy, her acute self-awareness allows her to be both excitable (she's a "hugger") and self-deprecating. With the release of the final installment of her three part EP series, each showcasing a distinct image and sound, Kat Parsons brings her multifaceted personality — and talent — to the forefront.