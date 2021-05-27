Parsons to play two shows at Stoltz

New musical projects are always exciting. Whether it’s done by a sole musician or a full band, it’s intriguing to see what they come up with in an artistic way. Being the latter, Arukah is set to arrive on the local scene. The band’s name is taken from a Hebrew term meaning “health” in a broader sense that pertains to soundness of mind and wholeness of being. They also describe their music on their Facebook page as “extracting funky fractals from a swampy cosmic apple,” whatever that means. People will be able to experience this when Arukah plays its first ever show at 7 p.m. June 11 at Electric Haze, 26 Millbury St., Worcester.