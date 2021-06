NFL uniform changes have become frequent in the past few years, so which teams should consider making a change next?. Think about the first NFL jersey you ever bought. I bet you’ve become pretty fond of that jersey, let alone the player it memorializes. There’s just something special about NFL uniforms. The vast array of color and design can commemorate more than just a team’s identity; it can represent a completely different time in one’s life and the memories that accompany it.