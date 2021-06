St. Petersburg, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 on Saturday afternoon to extend their win streak to four in a row. Shane McClanahan (3-2, 4.09 ERA) picks up the win for Tampa Bay who improve to 47-31 on the season and 6-0 against the Angels in 2021. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 games at home after starting the season 7-12 and they improve their record against former Manager Joe Maddon to 8-2. Drew Rasmussen worked a scoreless inning in relief of McClanahan and Louis Head finished the final two frames with scoreless relief.