Santa Barbara County, CA

Planned burn takes place near Los Olivos

By NewsChannel 3-12
KEYT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - If you saw smoke near Los Olivos Wednesday, not to worry. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says it was a planned burn. They're holding fire training on Figueroa Mountain Road, burning grassland and black sage scrub. This is for the certification of instructors to...

keyt.com
