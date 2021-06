STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she threatened employees at a Statesboro restaurant with a gun due to the wait time to enter the business. On the night of April 21, Statesboro Police say Grace Eun Hae Lee, a 21-year-old from Ludowici, was angry over the wait when she entered Gnat’s Landing on South Main Street with a handgun. Police say Lee pointed the gun at the hostess and pushed her, then pointed the gun at other employees before leaving.