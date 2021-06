CHELSEA winning the Champions League this year for a second time was written in the stars the moment the schedule of the tournament was announced. The date May 29 has great significance to Chelsea Football Club. It was on this date back in 1905 that the club was first admitted to the Football League, in Division 2. It was also on this same date in 2019, Chelsea beat Arsenal to win the Europa League. And this year, it was again on the same date that saw The Blues emerge triumphant against the much-vaunted Manchester City side, who were the favourites amongst many pundits and commentators.