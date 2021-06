So your numbers came up and you know you have a ticket for the drawing? What do you do?. First, yes, it seems silly, but the first thing to do is scour the entire house, work, car, briefcase, purse, etc to see if you can find it. Then wait a few days and do it again. Yes, looking in the trash is a possibility as well, but you would need to do that as soon as you realize that the ticket is missing and you still have the potential trash that you could have tossed the ticket into.