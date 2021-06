A former aide to Boris Johnson has suggested Matt Hancock should resign for undermining his own Covid rules, as the health secretary faces intensifying calls from opposition parties to step down from government.Tim Montgomerie, who worked in No 10 during the first months of Mr Johnson’s premiership, suggested it was “not good at all” to have the cabinet minister remain in office “when other people have fallen on their swords very quickly and very honourably”.While defending the Mr Hancock’s previous record at the Department of Health, the founder of the Conservative Home website said: “When you undermine your own...