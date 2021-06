VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Community leader and Pastor Bernie Federmann has served as the 30th Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander for several years. With Federmann serving as a spiritual leader at Lompoc Foursquare Church, one might not see the immediate connection between spirituality and base security. However, the answer is in the people and the community. Vandenberg Security Forces have one of the most unique missions in the entire Air Force: the daily defense of active space launch at the Air Force's third largest installation.