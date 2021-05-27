Cancel
The Expression of a Square

 14 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The best outcomes happen with a diverse group or a challenging partnership. Working through disagreement will bring about magical combinations and evolutions. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you sense in another person some of the same sadness that has inhabited you, you want to do something...

Horoscope for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini. Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a confusing day, so don’t beat yourself up if you feel lazy or you want to spend a lot of time daydreaming. Jot down any creative ideas that you might have because you can think outside of the box. Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for June 10, 2021: Scorpio, change in routine could be beneficial; Aquarius, avoid arguments

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Tristin Mays was born in New Orleans, La., on this day in 1990. This birthday star has portrayed Riley Davis on TV’s “MacGyver” since 2016. She also played Sarah Nelson on “The Vampire Diaries” and has appeared on episodes of “Tgged,” “Switched at Birth” and “Supergirl.” On the big screen, Mays’ film rsum includes roles in “Happy Birthday,” “The Wedding Ringer” and “She Is Not My Sister.”
LifestyleSalem News Online

HOROSCOPE

Inside every new moon, there’s an opportunity to start fresh with a project, relationship or area of your life. The Gemini influence on tomorrow’s prospects will center around the social and intellectual. Who and what you know will alter your destiny. Discover and guide your curiosity to ready yourself for tomorrow’s new moon and eclipse.
Lifestylebendsource.com

Free Will Astrology—Week of June 10

I'm glad you're not on the planet Saturn right now. The winds there can blow at 1,000 miles per hour. But I would like you to feel a brisk breeze as you wander around in nature here on Earth. Why? Because according to my interpretation of the current astrological omens, winds will have a cleansing effect on you. They will clear your mind of irrelevant worries and trivial concerns. They'll elevate your thoughts as well as your feelings. Do you know the origin of the English word "inspire"? It's from the Latin word inspirare, meaning "blow into, breathed upon by spirit." Its figurative meaning is "to inspire, excite, inflame." The related Latin word spiritus refers to "a breathing of the wind" and "breath of a god"—hence "inspiration; breath of life."
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Libra, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Go With The Flow This Summer

If you’ve got a summer vacation scheduled this month, there’s a chance it may not go according to plan. After all, your Libra June 2021 horoscope begins with Mercury retrograding through your ninth house of expansion and adventure. This may leave you feeling lost and out of place, but it’ll also take you on a beautiful and spontaneous journey that you could’ve never planned for yourself. Let Mercury take the wheel and show you something different!
Astronomycreators.com

New Moon Preparations

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One quest that's worthy of you is the quest to become masterful at reading the room. Even the most familiar rooms have more to offer once you tune into their particular frequency and adjust your own accordingly. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The action won't be controlled....
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

With the Waxing Quarter Moon in Leo, Expect a Few Surprises This Week

As the moon waxes from new to full this week, we have the waxing quarter moon at 29° of Leo on Wednesday, May 19th at 3:29 p.m. A waxing quarter moon brings conflict to light, highlighting unforeseen obstacles and curveballs while inviting a course-correction. Since this one happens at the last degree of Leo, a sign known for a bit of flair and drama, we can expect it to bring with it a few surprises.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for June 9, 2021: Libra, proof of loyalty is coming; Capricorn, you can’t please everyone all the time

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Xolo Mariduena was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 2001. This birthday star has portrayed Miguel Diaz on the popular series “Cobra Kai” since 2018. He also played Victor Graham on TV’s “Parenthood” and has appeared on episodes of “Twin Peaks,” “Rush Hour” and “Major Crimes.” Mariduena has lent his voice talents to “Cleopatra in Space” and “Fast & Furious Spy Racers.”
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Each Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2021

Things kick off with Venus in the sign of Cancer on the 2nd, where we evaluate our devotion to the concept of love. On the 10th, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in the sign of Gemini will amp up the way we communicate and might even have us multitasking. The next day, on the 11th, Mars enters the sign of Leo. On the 14th, Saturn will square off with Uranus, making us want to break free from what is holding us back but adding a lot of worry while we do it. Take things slow during the next few weeks so you do not stumble and fall. The magic of Jupiter in Pisces will come to a close soon as Jupiter begins retrograde motion on the 20th as it heads back into Aquarius. Don’t fret, Jupiter will return later this year to repeat some themes during its brief 2021 transit. On the same day, the Sun enters the sign of Cancer, bringing us more emotional depth from an exciting Gemini season. Things get dramatic on the 24th with the Full Moon in Capricorn; taking us down memory lane as we plan the steps to our next evolution. Finally, the month closes with Venus entering the sign of Leo, making us more in command and loving ourselves.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for June Is Here

Happy June! If the past week or two has felt a bit...chaotic...you're absolutely right: Mercury Retrograde began on May 29, and we're currently right in the middle of eclipse season. Eclipses happen in sets twice a year, and they tend to speed up your destiny in sudden, often dramatic ways. The second of the spring 2021 eclipses takes place on June 10, and it's a solar eclipse (which always coincides with a New Moon) in the sign of chatty Gemini.
Astronomycreators.com

Soul-Searching Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The ones who love your work and the ones whose work you love... these are not the same people yet. But as you dare to share what you do with those you admire, you'll earn the fans you also esteem. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one...
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning May 13, 2021. A fan once asked composer Johann Sebastian Bach about his creative process. He was so prolific! How did he dream up such a constant flow of new music? Bach told his admirer that the tunes came to him unbidden. When he woke up each morning, they were already announcing themselves in his head. According to my analysis of the astrological omens, Taurus, a comparable phenomenon may very well visit you in the coming weeks—not in the form of music, but as intuitions and insights about your life and your future. Your main job is to be receptive to them, and make sure you remember them.
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes June 9, 2021: Natalie Portman, lean toward a simpler lifestyle

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Xolo Mariduena, 20; Natalie Portman, 40; Johnny Depp, 58; Michael J. Fox, 60. Happy Birthday: Lean toward a simpler lifestyle. Practice minimalism, and you will find a way to make the most out of what you already have. Truth, honesty, good health, exercise and love will lead to peace of mind and happiness. Be the one to make a difference and lead the way. You will find the meaning and purpose that causes peace of mind. Your numbers are 6, 17, 24, 28, 31, 39, 45.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 6/09/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You want to wrap things up and move on. Unfortunately the other person doesn't have anything to move on to. Help him and you help yourself. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today you emerge from a personally grueling period. It's proof positive that you can handle what life throws at you (within reason of course).
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Taurus, Your June Horoscope Hints At A Life-Changing Conversation

It may be wise to set a strict budget for yourself this month, because your Taurus June 2021 horoscope starts with Mercury retrograding through your second house of finances. If you’re tempted to make a spur-of-the-moment purchase, think twice, because you might find yourself with buyer’s remorse later on. Luckily, your social life is going to be lit this month, because Venus enters your charming third house on June 2. Don’t be surprised if your witty repartee leaves your friends laughing until their stomachs hurt!
LifestyleElite Daily

This Year’s Blood Moon Will Actually Be Beneficial For 4 Zodiac Signs

If you're an eager student of astrology, you've probably heard all about the terror of eclipses. After all, eclipses can create abrupt and sudden changes that totally throw you for a loop. They can cause things to end out of nowhere, prompting new beginnings before you've even had time to make sense of things. It's true, eclipses are beyond intense, but did you know they can also encourage positive things to happen too? In fact, the May 2021 total lunar eclipse, aka super blood moon, will be the best for four zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius. For them, the upcoming lunar eclipse may even instigate some exciting developments.