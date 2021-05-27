Lynnwood City Council adopts Housing Action Plan, holds capital facilities public hearing
After months of preparation, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night adopted a plan aimed at addressing Lynnwood’s growing need for more types of housing. At its May 24 business meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution adopting its long-awaited Housing Action Plan, which staff say will act as a guiding document with recommendations when planning for future housing that is “safe and affordable for the entire community.”lynnwoodtoday.com